Man found dead in storage shed, deputies investigating

St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday, June 23, officials said.

Paul Sean Smith, 47, was identified as the shooting victim, deputies said.

According to deputies, Smith was found dead inside of a storage shed by a friend around 11:26 a.m.

The shooting reportedly took place on Firetower Road.

This is an ongoing investigation.

