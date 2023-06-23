Man found dead in storage shed, deputies investigating
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday, June 23, officials said.
Paul Sean Smith, 47, was identified as the shooting victim, deputies said.
According to deputies, Smith was found dead inside of a storage shed by a friend around 11:26 a.m.
The shooting reportedly took place on Firetower Road.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.