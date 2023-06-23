Man arrested in connection to beating death of 63-year-old in front of convenience store

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested in connection to the beating death of a 63-year-old man outside of a convenience store in Baton Rouge.

Chadrick Williams was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

Chadrick Williams (East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)

The man beaten to death was identified as Hosea Jackson, 63. Family members confirmed that Jackson is the father of BRPD Cpl. Montrell Jackson, one of the officers killed in the 2016 law enforcement ambush in Baton Rouge.

The incident happened outside the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive near Fairfields Avenue.

Hosea Jackson was rushed to a hospital and died as a result of his injuries on Sunday, June 4, police said.

BRPD said that autopsy results ruled Jackson’s death a homicide because of injuries to his head and neck area.

