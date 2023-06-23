Facebook
LSU punches ticket to CWS Final, social media users react

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes throws to a Wake Forest batter during the fifth inning in a baseball...
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes throws to a Wake Forest batter during the fifth inning in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 22, 2023.(AP Photo | John Peterson)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers advanced to the final round of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska after a nail-biting win over Wake Forest Thursday night.

The Tigers won 2-0.

Lots of fans including former LSU athletes and even government officials took to social media to congratulate the baseball team.

LSU women’s basketball posted the following on Twitter:

LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey echoed similar sentiments:

Governor John Bel Edwards said:

Former LSU football star Tyrann Mathieu also congratulated the Tigers saying:

Baseball head coach Jay Johnson also shared news of the team’s win on Twitter:

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly gave the team a shout-out Thursday night:

Fred’s Bar in Tigerland near LSU shared a video of fans reacting to the team advancing to the championship:

L’Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge also posted a video of fans watching the outcome of the game:

LSU will face Florida in the College World Series Final Saturday, June 24.

