LSU punches ticket to CWS Final, social media users react

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers advanced to the final round of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska after a nail-biting win over Wake Forest Thursday night.

The Tigers won 2-0.

Lots of fans including former LSU athletes and even government officials took to social media to congratulate the baseball team.

LSU women’s basketball posted the following on Twitter:

We love playing for a championship at LSU @LSUbaseball — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) June 23, 2023

LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey echoed similar sentiments:

Governor John Bel Edwards said:

How bout them Tigers! Never count @LSUBaseball out. Congrats to Wake Forest on a great season, but it’s called Geauxmaha for a reason. I hope the Gators are ready to get chomped! #lagov #CWS2023 — Gov. John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 23, 2023

Former LSU football star Tyrann Mathieu also congratulated the Tigers saying:

Do the Tommy!!! Geaux Tigers — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) June 23, 2023

That was a game we will remember for a long time!!! Let’s GEAUX — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) June 23, 2023

Why wouldn’t you want to go to LSU??? — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) June 23, 2023

Baseball head coach Jay Johnson also shared news of the team’s win on Twitter:

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly gave the team a shout-out Thursday night:

What a game! Congrats to @LSUCoachJ and the Tigers on heading to the Finals.



Geaux Tigers! — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) June 23, 2023

Fred’s Bar in Tigerland near LSU shared a video of fans reacting to the team advancing to the championship:

L’Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge also posted a video of fans watching the outcome of the game:

LSU will face Florida in the College World Series Final Saturday, June 24.

