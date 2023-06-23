How to get your pet a vaccine or a microchip
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Heads up, pet owners. There’s a chance for you to get your fur baby vaccinated or microchipped over the weekend.
The Gonzales Police Department is hosting a dog and cat vaccination and microchip clinic on Saturday, June 24.
It will take place from 9 a.m. until noon at the police department. The address is 109 Fourth Street.
For more information or questions you can contact the Police Department Administration Office at (831) 675-5010.
