How to get your pet a vaccine or a microchip

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Heads up, pet owners. There’s a chance for you to get your fur baby vaccinated or microchipped over the weekend.

The Gonzales Police Department is hosting a dog and cat vaccination and microchip clinic on Saturday, June 24.

It will take place from 9 a.m. until noon at the police department. The address is 109 Fourth Street.

Dog and Cat Vaccination and Microchip Clinic (Gonzales Police Department)

For more information or questions you can contact the Police Department Administration Office at (831) 675-5010.

