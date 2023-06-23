Facebook
Frickey family awaits new trial date following Louisiana Supreme Court ruling

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of Linda Frickey is eagerly anticipating a new trial date in her violent carjacking death. The Louisiana Supreme Court recently ruled that the trial must take place this year, prompting hopes for a resolution.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Friday (June 23) in criminal court.

The defendants -- 18-year-old John Honore, 17-year-old Briniyah Baker, and 16-year-olds Lenyra Theophile and Mar’quel Curtis -- are accused of second-degree murder in the killing of Frickey. The 73-year-old victim was dragged to her death during a carjacking in Mid-City on March 21, 2022. The defendants have pleaded not guilty and all four have been found competent to stand trial together.

In a significant development, the Louisiana Supreme Court recently intervened and ordered that the suspects stand trial within the current year. The high court’s decision came after Judge Kimya Holmes had previously delayed the trial until March 2024. Holmes abused her discretion by ordering such a lengthy delay, the Supreme Court said, failing to strike a proper balance between the needs of the defendants to prepare their defense and the needs of the victim’s family to see justice rendered in a more timely fashion.

