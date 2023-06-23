Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Fans head to Omaha while BR shops see sales soar

Fans head to Omaha while BR shops see sales soar.
Fans head to Omaha while BR shops see sales soar.(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the Tigers are doing their thing up in Omaha, Neb. local shops around the Capitol City, like Sweet Baton Rouge off Government Street are having some luck of their own.

Store manager Samantha McNeese says their hottest item has been their “geauxmaha” shirts which they started printing two weeks ago and have had to make more batches than they anticipated.

“It’s been amazing not just for geauxmaha but just for business. I mean we just kept winning and winning and so we were like okay let’s just open up again. So we did a second round of pre-orders and then we also just decided to go ahead and order some extras because you never know, LSU surprises you sometimes,” said McNeese.

But they’re not the only ones seeing foot traffic pick up. We made our way over to Flirty Girl Boutique to see how things were going there.

“We have been selling a lot of our saints candles. We have a lot of baseball players; we’ve been selling a lot of those along with all our t-shirts and stuff like that. A lot of people hang out in the purple and gold section. I will say everyone does make their rounds, that side is more purple and gold and black and gold, then we have our t-shirts separated in those sections as well and then more of our funny stuff on the other side,” said Flirty Girl manager Paige Stapp.

Although we had no luck finding fans packing up to hit the road today, we did manage to chat with a couple who’s been on the road since early Friday morning to join in on all the fun with all our fellow tigers in Omaha.

“Bucket list item for sure. Yea very excited, it’d be cool to see coach Jay win a championship in his second year just like coach Kim did so...We’re going the right way for sure,” said the couple over FaceTime on the road.

Regardless of the outcome Katey and Chad tell me the experience alone will be worth the drive. But a victory and another national championship title wouldn’t hurt either.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 23
Scattered storms next couple of days with dangerous heat returning by next week
RECALL ROUNDUP: Baby Shark Bathtub Toys, 1.2M Hondas & Frozen Fruit
This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season
The Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control reportedly seized several boxes full of products from...
ATC seizes inhalable consumable hemp products from cannabis store, officials say