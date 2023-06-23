Fans head to Omaha while BR shops see sales soar.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the Tigers are doing their thing up in Omaha, Neb. local shops around the Capitol City, like Sweet Baton Rouge off Government Street are having some luck of their own.

Store manager Samantha McNeese says their hottest item has been their “geauxmaha” shirts which they started printing two weeks ago and have had to make more batches than they anticipated.

“It’s been amazing not just for geauxmaha but just for business. I mean we just kept winning and winning and so we were like okay let’s just open up again. So we did a second round of pre-orders and then we also just decided to go ahead and order some extras because you never know, LSU surprises you sometimes,” said McNeese.

But they’re not the only ones seeing foot traffic pick up. We made our way over to Flirty Girl Boutique to see how things were going there.

“We have been selling a lot of our saints candles. We have a lot of baseball players; we’ve been selling a lot of those along with all our t-shirts and stuff like that. A lot of people hang out in the purple and gold section. I will say everyone does make their rounds, that side is more purple and gold and black and gold, then we have our t-shirts separated in those sections as well and then more of our funny stuff on the other side,” said Flirty Girl manager Paige Stapp.

Although we had no luck finding fans packing up to hit the road today, we did manage to chat with a couple who’s been on the road since early Friday morning to join in on all the fun with all our fellow tigers in Omaha.

“Bucket list item for sure. Yea very excited, it’d be cool to see coach Jay win a championship in his second year just like coach Kim did so...We’re going the right way for sure,” said the couple over FaceTime on the road.

Regardless of the outcome Katey and Chad tell me the experience alone will be worth the drive. But a victory and another national championship title wouldn’t hurt either.

