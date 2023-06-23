Facebook
Deputies investigating shooting that left 1 dead

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. HELENA, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Saturday, June 17.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. off Hwy 1042.

Officials said Clifton Alex Spears, 39, of Greensburg, was found dead at his home.

No other details were released at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting you are urged to call the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-222-4413 or Tangicrimestoppers.

