Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CWS 2023: LSU advances to championship series with a walk-off home run

LSU's Tommy White (47) is greeted at the plate after his game-winning home run against Wake...
LSU's Tommy White (47) is greeted at the plate after his game-winning home run against Wake Forest during the 11th inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a great night of baseball, one that started with both teams throwing their ace, two pitchers who will be drafted in the first round next month. It ended in hysteria thanks to a Tommy White walk-off home run in the bottom of the eleventh inning finishing off a 2-0 LSU win. The Tigers will now play for the national championship.

Paul Skenes started for LSU, he threw eight scoreless innings. Rhett Lowder threw for the Demon Deacons, he was also dominant going seven scoreless innings. It came down to the bullpens and the pitch White hit out wasn’t a bad one. It was not over the heart of the plate, instead, it was a great swing by the Tigers third baseman.

The championship series starts Saturday night at 6 p.m. central with the Tigers facing Florida.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets