CWS 2023: LSU advances to championship series with a walk-off home run

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a great night of baseball, one that started with both teams throwing their ace, two pitchers who will be drafted in the first round next month. It ended in hysteria thanks to a Tommy White walk-off home run in the bottom of the eleventh inning finishing off a 2-0 LSU win. The Tigers will now play for the national championship.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!



In a game for the ages, @LSUbaseball's Tommy White walks it off in the bottom of the 11th with a two-run HR to send the #Tigers to the #MCWS Championship Series.



Reactions from some of White's teammates 👇@tremorgann @GavinGuidry5 @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/xvDZFvHICu — Grace Boyles (@GraceBBoyles) June 23, 2023

Paul Skenes started for LSU, he threw eight scoreless innings. Rhett Lowder threw for the Demon Deacons, he was also dominant going seven scoreless innings. It came down to the bullpens and the pitch White hit out wasn’t a bad one. It was not over the heart of the plate, instead, it was a great swing by the Tigers third baseman.

The championship series starts Saturday night at 6 p.m. central with the Tigers facing Florida.

