ATC seizes inhalable consumable hemp products from cannabis store, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control reportedly seized several boxes full of products from a cannabis store operating in the Baton Rouge area on Friday, June 23.

Chief of Staff Ernest Legier said officials removed all inhalable consumable hemp products from STR8W8 Cannabis on Highland Road after the ATC received several complaints about illegal products and practices happening at the store’s Baton Rouge and Monroe locations.

Inhalable consumable hemp products have never been legal in the state of Louisiana, Legier added.

Jason Garsee, the owner of STR8W8 Cannabis, disagrees with ATC’s interpretation of the law regarding their products. He released the following statement:

“All of our hemp products are properly registered with the Louisiana Department of Health. We disagree with ATC’s interpretation of the law and have tried to work with them amicably to seek clarification through legal proceedings, but they have fought our efforts to do so at every turn.”

