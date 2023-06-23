Facebook
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Madison Prep Chargers

The past few teams featured on Sportsline Summer Camp have been programs trying to achieve a winning season, but at Madison Prep, winning is expected.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The past few teams featured on Sportsline Summer Camp have been programs trying to achieve a winning season, but at Madison Prep, winning is expected and championships have become the standard.

The Chargers are three seasons removed from winning their first-ever football state championship.

What followed was a pair of quarterfinal exits. Most recently was a 56-34 loss to eventual state champion St. Thomas More.

However, Landry Williams’ team has lots of experience entering 2023. There are 24 seniors compared to nine last year, with 16 returning starters, eight on each side of the ball.

Add on a junior quarterback that is steadily learning from growing pains as a first-year starter, and the potential is through the roof.

