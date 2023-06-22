Youth groups prepare for busy election year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Voting Rights Act was signed into law on June 22nd, 1965. Baton Rouge youth groups are using this moment to educate young people on their right to vote.

“When you don’t vote, I can guarantee you that most of us who have elective offices are probably not going to be doing things that are beneficial to you,” Judge Donald Johnson said, 19th JDC.

When he is not handling court cases, Johnson spearheads the Baton Rouge youth movement, a group designed to mobilize young people in all ways community, education, and voting.

Johnson says they are preparing for a busy election year, so it is important to educate the youth now.

“You want the individuals registering to do their homework. You want them to have the power to decide. So, it is not a one sided right sided or left sided proposal. I want you to have the power first and then I want you to do your homework.” Judge Johnson said.

In the 2022 midterm election, Louisiana youth votes ranked lower than most states. Judge Johnson hopes to change that, starting with the capital city. The goal is to make East Baton Rouge the number one parish with young voters in the state.

The Omg Girlz is another organization who plans to amp up their initiatives this year targeting young voters.

The program allows young people to interview civic leaders, stakeholders, and those in the community, to get a better view of how they play a role in political change.

As for Johnson he challenges other elected officials to get involved.

