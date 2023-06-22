Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Youth groups prepare for busy election year

Vote
Vote(MGN)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Voting Rights Act was signed into law on June 22nd, 1965. Baton Rouge youth groups are using this moment to educate young people on their right to vote.

“When you don’t vote, I can guarantee you that most of us who have elective offices are probably not going to be doing things that are beneficial to you,” Judge Donald Johnson said, 19th JDC.

When he is not handling court cases, Johnson spearheads the Baton Rouge youth movement, a group designed to mobilize young people in all ways community, education, and voting.

Johnson says they are preparing for a busy election year, so it is important to educate the youth now.

“You want the individuals registering to do their homework. You want them to have the power to decide. So, it is not a one sided right sided or left sided proposal. I want you to have the power first and then I want you to do your homework.” Judge Johnson said.

In the 2022 midterm election, Louisiana youth votes ranked lower than most states. Judge Johnson hopes to change that, starting with the capital city. The goal is to make East Baton Rouge the number one parish with young voters in the state.

The Omg Girlz is another organization who plans to amp up their initiatives this year targeting young voters.

The program allows young people to interview civic leaders, stakeholders, and those in the community, to get a better view of how they play a role in political change.

As for Johnson he challenges other elected officials to get involved.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md., is photographed on...
FDA warns stores to stop selling Elf Bar, the top disposable e-cigarette in the US
Trash generic
New recycling center hopes to relieve travel times for Ascension families
EMS Unit
Property tax to help fund EBR EMS is up for renewal
New recycling center hopes to relieve travel times for Ascension families