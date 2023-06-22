Facebook
White Castle man found guilty of first-degree rape

Patrick Callegan
Patrick Callegan
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - A White Castle man received a life sentence for a first-degree rape he committed in June of 2017, according to officials with District Attorney Tony Clayton’s office.

Patrick Callegan, 59, of White Castle, was initially arrested by authorities in 2017 for the rape of a 6-year-old girl. He pleaded guilty to second-degree rape charges, only after being identified by the child as the perpetrator.

Callegan was sentenced to 30 years in prison and has been in jail since his arrest.

But because of a law change in 2022, Callegan was able to change his plea from guilty to not guilty, documents show.

“After the law changed where unanimous guilty verdicts are now required, it opened the door for those convicted to change their plea. I am telling these criminals that if they change their plea we are coming at them full force with the toughest charges possible, especially in cases like this. If they are going to put these victims through the torment of a trial, we are going after them and they will suffer the consequences. In this case, Callegan went from 30 years in prison to dying in prison,” said District Attorney Tony Clayton

After 8 minutes of deliberation, the 18th Judicial District Court jury found him guilty on first-degree rape charges on Wednesday, June 21.

“This very quick verdict was the result of a team effort and a very courageous little girl, who wanted to make sure Callegan never harms another person. Hopefully her courage will help other sexual crime victims come forward to law enforcement,” said Assistant DA Edwards.

His sentencing is set for July 31, 2023.

