A property tax to help fund EBR EMS is up for renewal

EMS Unit
EMS Unit(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Those of you who live in Baton Rouge, an important property tax renewal is coming up that will help keep EMS services running. this tax renewal comes around every 10 years and the money it generates is what EMS crews use to help respond to your emergencies and pay staff.

The money generated from the property tax you’ll be voting on makes up about half of EMS’s annual budget. If approved by voters, the 3.13 Property tax will be around for another decade.

“We’ve never had an issue with the ballot not passing, it’s passed every time,” said Brad Harris with EMS.

The tax helps fund their ambulance expenses, salaries for medics. They also say it allows them to do community classes like CPR training. According to the city-parish budget, this year the tax generated about $15 million.

“In the future, as our department expands and as the call volume in EBR parish increases, we’re gonna have to increase our fleet,” Harris explained.

Harris says EMS has 20 ambulances on the streets at all times. According to Harris, EMS responded to 70,000 calls last year and that number goes up each year. Harris adds they expect the call volume to reach 80,000 within the next five years.

“We’re running at max capacity right now as it is, we could definitely use more units today. I mean we have to plan now to purchase new ambulances 2-3 years from now,” Harris explained.

Each ambulance runs for about 5 years before it’s replaced for liability reasons. Ems would still be operational if the tax does not pass but it would mean a significant downscale in personnel and may prevent them from expanding in the future.

EMS has never raised its tax since 1982 when it went into effect. It’s also the only property tax on their books. You’ll have a chance to vote on it come the election on October 14, 2023.

