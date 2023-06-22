New recycling center hopes to relieve travel times for Ascension families

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - How far would you go to put in the extra effort to recycle? Would you believe some people travel upwards of half an hour?

It may sound extreme but it’s what some of the folks in Ascension Parish have been doing for as long as they can remember.

”It took me about 30 minutes to go across the river to bring recycling,” said Amy Dunn who lives in Ascension.

“It took me two minutes to get here,” she added, discussing her travel time to the new center. The parish doesn’t do curbside recycling and up until this week there’s only one recycling center on the west side.

Director of Communications for the Parish, Brandon Gatlin, hopes the new center will convince people in the west portion to recycle.

“We saw an uptick in tires on the side of the road, other appliances and things people may not know how to dispose of properly,” he said.

Gatlin is talking bulk items like washing machines and refrigerators; All items that the recycling center accepts.

”We’ll keep them off of the streets, we’ll keep them off of the side of the roads, we’ll keep them out of the beautiful environment and nature we have here in ascension parish,” said Gatlin.”It was kind of inconvenient for me to go across the river to drop off boxes and other recyclable items so it’s nice to have one local,” said Dunn.

The new center is strictly for those who live in Ascension Parish and want another option for dropping off their recyclables.

”I was passing by yesterday and I saw the sign and i had some boxes I’d been saving. I brought them across the river a few times to the recycling center and I said ‘Wow, we have a recycling center now’.” said Dunn.

Check below for a full list of acceptable items:

Recycling center (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.