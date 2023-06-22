Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU beats Wake Forest to force another elimination game in CWS

By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team kept its championship hopes alive with an impressive win over Wake Forest in the College World Series on Wednesday, June 21.

The Tigers (51-16) battled their way to a 5-2 victory over the Demon Deacons (54-11). The two teams will go at it again on Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 with a trip to the MCWS Finals against Florida on the line.

Javen Coleman took the bump first and did not have the type of start he or head coach Jay Johnson expected. After walking two batters in the first inning and two more in the second, he was replaced by Blake Money. But Money was only on the mound for two batters before Griffin Herring entered the game. He had a much better outing than the first two pitchers. Herring gave up just three hits while striking out six and walking one in 4.2 innings of work. Gavin Guidry then took the bump with two on and one out in the top of the seventh and calmly struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning unscathed. But after giving up two hits in the top of the eighth, Riley Cooper was put on the mound on back-to-back nights and was able to deliver.

Wake Forest jumped out to the lead in the top of the second inning on a single up the middle with the bases loaded to go up 2-0.

LSU responded in the bottom of the inning on a double down the right field line by Brayden Jobert that scored Cade Beloso from second to make it 2-1.

The Tigers then roared to the lead in the bottom of the third inning. After Dylan Crews scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded, Beloso blasted a three-run homer to right field to put LSU up 5-2.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Some 'little' LSU fans enjoying Omaha
LSU arrives at Charles Schwab Field to face Wake Forest
LSU Baseball
LSU vs Wake Forest UPDATES
LSU Baseball Postgame from Field: Tennessee - 6/20/2023