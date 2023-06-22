Livingston Parish crews hard at work clearing drains

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Hurricane season 2023 is in effect, and surrounding parishes are working to address drainage issues in their communities. Livingston Parish leaders said they are still trying to recover from Hurricane Ida.

Here is a map of all the waterways that were cleaned after the flood in 2016:

Mark Harrell, Executive Director of Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said as soon as they finished that project, Hurricane Ida hit.

They had to start over everywhere. He said as of right now everything that’s in red, is cleared and complete. The areas in blue are what’s being worked on right now. Areas in orange like Springfield Creek and Bayou Bell will be done in the next month or two.

“I feel very confident we’ve done everything we can to help with drainage,” said Harrell. “With every storm, we have more debris. So if we have a strong this year, I’m sure we’ll start the process over. We’re stalling related debris.”

Everything in red and blue has been funded by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service or NRCS.

Harrell said they received $50 million after the 2016 flood and about $50 million after Hurricane Ida.

Crews have been out from daylight to dark seven days a few to keep up with drainage efforts. Some of the waterways they’re working on right now include Turkey Creek, Bread Branch, West Hog Branch and Big Bayou and more.

“One thing I ask is if we do have a hurricane headed towards us, police the yard,” said Harrell. “That’s the biggest issue. We have big soccer balls, basketballs, lawn furniture, everything gets in the drains in the front yard and clogs a culvert. We’ve opened the major drains up, help us get the water to the drainage. And if we can do that I think we’ll be okay.”

