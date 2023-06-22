BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I love these homemade pizza pockets because they are quick, easy, and you can load them with any of your favorite pizza toppings! Celebrate the summer with your kids by creating their favorite snack together!

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (13.5-ounce) package prepared pizza crust

8 ounces Italian turkey sausage

1 tbsp olive oil

1 cup tightly packed arugula

4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

⅔ cup grated parmesan, divided

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Flour, for rolling out pizza dough

1 egg, beaten

1½ cups prepared marinara sauce

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper then set aside. In a heavy skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add sausage and cook for 5 minutes or until crumbled and golden. Add arugula and cook until wilted. Remove from heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Stir in cream cheese, ⅓ cup Parmesan then season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside. Roll out pizza dough on a lightly floured surface to a thin, 20″ x 12″ rectangle. Cut the rectangle in half lengthwise then cut each half into 8 equal rectangles. Spoon topping onto the center of each rectangle dough then brush edges with egg wash. Close the pizza dough over the topping diagonally. Using a fork, seal and crimp the edges. Place pizza pockets onto the prepared baking sheet then brush the top of each with egg wash. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan and bake for 15–17 minutes or until golden. In a small saucepan, heat marinara sauce over low heat. Serve hot pizza pockets alongside marinara sauce for dipping

