A few storms for now, building heat into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Similar to what we experienced on Wednesday, the best rain chances look to be focused south of I-10 today, closer to a weak boundary. Rain chances are posted at 30% for metro Baton Rouge but will run closer to 50% for those south of the Capital City.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 22 (WAFB)

Otherwise, temperatures will remain a little above normal, with highs topping out in the low to mid 90s.

Weekend Outlook

No significant changes are expected through Saturday, with a few, mainly afternoon storms each day, and highs topping out in the mid 90s. Heat concerns will begin to return though as the weekend progresses compliments of strengthening high pressure to our west. Sunday’s highs could reach the upper 90s, with rain chances running less than 20%.

More Heat Warnings Likely Next Week

Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings could be posted as soon as this weekend for some areas and will likely be needed for most, if not all, of next week. High pressure will position itself closer to our region, resulting in another extended run of dangerous heat. And the heat might even be a little worse than what we experienced earlier this week. Highs in the upper 90s appear likely, with temperatures reaching the triple digits possible. And heat index values are likely to reach or exceed 110 degrees on many days. The building high should also result in limited rain chances for most of next week.

Tropical Update

We continue to track Tropical Storm Bret this morning, but Tropical Depression #4 has also formed in the central Atlantic as of 4 a.m. Thursday. Bret is just shy of hurricane intensity, with maximum winds of 70 miles per hour. The system is likely near its peak intensity and should weaken as it heads into the Caribbean over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the formation of T.D. #4 makes it the first time on record that we’ve seen 2 tropical systems form east of the Caribbean in the month of June. The official forecast indicates the system could become Tropical Storm Cindy in the next day or so, but also shows it eventually weakening by early next week as it tracks a little north of the Caribbean islands.

