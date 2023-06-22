DOTD announces closures on I-10, I-12 in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers who travel I-10 and I-12 in Baton Rouge should be aware there are upcoming closures to the roadways, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.
Information provided by DOTD:
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that beginning Saturday, June 24, I-12 eastbound will have a full closure at the I-10/ I-12 split from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in Baton Rouge.
This closure is necessary to allow crews to install the new I-10 westbound bridge span over I-12 eastbound as part of the College Drive exit project in the Capitol Region.
There will be additional lane closures throughout the weekend:· Thursday, 6/22- Sunday, 6/25 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.- I-12 EB left and center lanes from the I-10/ I-12 merge to Essen Ln.· Saturday, 6/24 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.- I-10 WB right lane from the I-10/ I-12 merge to Essen Ln.
Motorists traveling I-10 eastbound to I-12 will be directed to detour to the LA 3064 (Essen Lane) exit and travel northbound on LA 3064 to the I-12 eastbound on-ramp.
