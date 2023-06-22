Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for attempted murder of 3

Diamond White
Diamond White(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a woman wanted for three different charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Diamond White, 23, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder (3), aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Investigators believe White fired shots at a female victim after having a fight. They added the victims injuries were non-life threatening at the time. She is also accused of firing shots into the window of a car with two people inside. Officials said no one was injured in that shooting.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

