CRIME STOPPERS: Pedestrian fired shots at elderly driver while walking

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a pedestrian allegedly fired shots at an elderly driver.

Police said it happened Monday, June 19 in the 1700 block of Scenic Highway around 3:40 a.m.

Investigators believe an elderly man was driving northbound on Scenic Highway near Walnut Street when an unknown black male crossed the street on foot, almost directly in front of the vehicle.

According to law enforcement, the driver slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

As the driver was going around the pedestrian, police said he told him to stay out of the road.

That’s when the pedestrian fired multiple shots, hitting the vehicle and the driver, police confirmed.

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information that can help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

