City of Gonzales lifts boil water advisory

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the City of Gonzales announced a boil water advisory put in place on the morning of Tuesday, June 20 has been lifted.

The city announced the advisory was lifted on Thursday, June 22.

It was in effect for all City of Gonzales water customers.

The advisory was put into place as a precaution due to a temporary loss of water pressure.

Testing was performed. Officials said they anticipated getting results from the Louisiana Department of Health within 48 hours.

The below graphic was released, showing residents the steps they should take to boil their water:

How to stay healthy during a boil advisory. (City of Gonzales)

