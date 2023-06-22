Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

City of Gonzales lifts boil water advisory

A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Juban Road in Denham Springs.
A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Juban Road in Denham Springs.(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the City of Gonzales announced a boil water advisory put in place on the morning of Tuesday, June 20 has been lifted.

The city announced the advisory was lifted on Thursday, June 22.

It was in effect for all City of Gonzales water customers.

The advisory was put into place as a precaution due to a temporary loss of water pressure.

Testing was performed. Officials said they anticipated getting results from the Louisiana Department of Health within 48 hours.

The below graphic was released, showing residents the steps they should take to boil their water:

How to stay healthy during a boil advisory.
How to stay healthy during a boil advisory.(City of Gonzales)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

LSU Baseball
LSU vs Wake Forest UPDATES
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 22
A few storms for now, building heat into the weekend
LSU
NCAA hands down ruling on LSU football, basketball recruiting violations
NCAA hands down ruling on LSU football, basketball recruiting violations