BRPD releases video related to officer-involved shooting in 2022

Malik Chavis, 25
Malik Chavis, 25
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department released body cam footage related to a shooting at an off-campus apartment complex near LSU back in 2022.

“The decision to release this video at this time was based on policy and procedures, recommendation of the Chief’s Advisory Council, public interest and the department’s commitment of transparency to the Baton Rouge community,” a statement released by the department read in part.

Malik Chavis, 25, was taken to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Illegal Use of a Weapon and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Baton Rouge Police said the shooting happened four days earlier at The Hub apartment complex on Highland Road and Lee Drive.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to authorities. They added one officer suffered a minor injury during the incident.

