BREC to host Doug Williams youth football camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is hosting a free football clinic that will connect young athletes in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas with current and former NFL players on Saturday, July 22.

The Doug Williams Elite Football camp will take place from 9 a.m. to noon a BREC’s Memorial Sports Complex. The address is 1702 Foss Street in Baton Rouge.

Registration for the event will start Thursday, June 22.

BREC says the clinic will focus on mentorship and developing player skill sets on and off the field through the leadership of local prominent football professionals.

The all-day free football clinic will provide a unique opportunity to bring youth, in grades first through twelfth, together for a fun, safe, and engaging day of learning from prominent, former, and current NFL and college players, as well as local high school and college coaches.

