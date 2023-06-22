Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Broadmoor Bucs

Broadmoor Bucs
Broadmoor Bucs(WAFB)
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The crew was able to stay in the city limits of Baton Rouge for stop No. 9 of Sportsline Summer Camp on Thursday, June 22, with a visit to Broadmoor.

The Bucs are once again trying to shift the culture on Goodwood Boulevard.

Second-year head coach Yasin Sarah even had to make a shift toward his most important position player. Junior athlete Kenneth Hawkins now leads the Bucs’ offense at quarterback.

Hawkins was primarily a wide receiver, but with the departure of Nahim Morehouse, No. 13 will use his skill behind center.

Sarah was pleased with the way the team got after it in its spring game against Baker, even saying the guys were better than the final score indicated.

The Bucs totaled just one win last year, which was in week two over Tara. But it was a significant win because it snapped a nearly 20-game losing streak.

This year, with a roster of nearly 50 players and some new assistant coaches, Broadmoor is hopeful that it can play football past the first week of November.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

LSU Baseball
LSU vs Wake Forest UPDATES
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring...
Deion Sanders says he will undergo surgery for blood clots in both legs
LSU
NCAA hands down ruling on LSU football, basketball recruiting violations
NCAA hands down ruling on LSU football, basketball recruiting violations