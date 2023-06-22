2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Broadmoor Bucs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The crew was able to stay in the city limits of Baton Rouge for stop No. 9 of Sportsline Summer Camp on Thursday, June 22, with a visit to Broadmoor.

The Bucs are once again trying to shift the culture on Goodwood Boulevard.

Second-year head coach Yasin Sarah even had to make a shift toward his most important position player. Junior athlete Kenneth Hawkins now leads the Bucs’ offense at quarterback.

Hawkins was primarily a wide receiver, but with the departure of Nahim Morehouse, No. 13 will use his skill behind center.

Sarah was pleased with the way the team got after it in its spring game against Baker, even saying the guys were better than the final score indicated.

The Bucs totaled just one win last year, which was in week two over Tara. But it was a significant win because it snapped a nearly 20-game losing streak.

This year, with a roster of nearly 50 players and some new assistant coaches, Broadmoor is hopeful that it can play football past the first week of November.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.