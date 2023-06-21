Facebook
Thousands of fish found dead in La. neighborhood pond

A neighborhood pond in Prairieville experienced a massive fish kill on Sunday morning.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A neighborhood pond in Prairieville experienced a massive fish kill on Sunday morning, June 18.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, fish kills could happen for several reasons.

The number one cause of fish kills in the summer months is low oxygen levels. The combination of hot water and stormy weather causes lower oxygen levels in the water, which LDWF says will lead to more fish killings.

“When we have less oxygen in the water, it is obviously going to be hard for them to breathe,” said Robbie Maxwell, the inland fisheries technical advisor for LDWF. “Sometimes, just those still hot days will lead to a fish kill. Sometimes, when you have a rainstorm on top of it turns the water over so when you have even lower oxygen in the water coming out the bottom.”

Other contributions to a smaller pond fish kill could be imported chemicals or overpopulation.

Should you come across significant numbers of dead or dying fish, LDWF encourages you to contact the department at (225)765-2800 for information.

For information about testing for chemicals, contact the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality at (225)219-5337.

If the body of water is on private property, you will need to hire a private company to remove the fish.

