Suspect sought after argument led to shooting in Assumption Parish

Charles Jones, Jr.
Charles Jones, Jr.(Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly shot someone during an argument.

The suspect was identified as Charles Jones, Jr., 52.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said on June 12, 2023, deputies responded to a call of someone being shot in the area of LA 1008.

Deputies found a victim with gunshot wounds to their lower body.

Detectives started an investigation and learned the victim was shot at a home in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Napoleonville.

Jones, who was living at the Martin Luther King address, but shows a listed address on Planchet Road in Greenwell Springs, La., was identified as the suspect.

Police said the shooting happened during an argument. Jones is believed to have left the area after the incident.

Detectives have secured arrest warrants charging Jones with the following:

  • Attempted second-degree murder
  • Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Authorities said efforts to arrest Jones are ongoing.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-369-2912 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 985-526-1627.

