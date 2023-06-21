STREET BEAT: Fentanyl Dangers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Street Beat team looks at a new effort to ‘punch you in the face’ with the dangers of fentanyl right here in our community.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana created a series of educational videos to get your attention and raise awareness to the inherent and often hidden dangers of illicit fentanyl.

These videos tell the stories of two Baton Rouge area families who lost loved ones to drugs laced with fentanyl.

CLICK HERE to watch the videos.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.