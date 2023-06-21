Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

STREET BEAT: Fentanyl Dangers

By Greg Meriwether
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Street Beat team looks at a new effort to ‘punch you in the face’ with the dangers of fentanyl right here in our community.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana created a series of educational videos to get your attention and raise awareness to the inherent and often hidden dangers of illicit fentanyl.

These videos tell the stories of two Baton Rouge area families who lost loved ones to drugs laced with fentanyl.

CLICK HERE to watch the videos.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Hail
Hail storm damage has roofers and mechanics busy at work
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Graduation
Watching Your Wallet: College Grads & Parent Support
(Source: Pixabay)
Parents react to new law allowing elective Bible courses in public schools