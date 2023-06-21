Somewhat less active today but a few strong storms still possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Storms should be less widespread than what we experienced on Tuesday, but scattered storms are still in the forecast, and a few of those could be strong to severe. A weak front will be sinking slowly southward through the day, helping to serve as a focus for scattered storms. Rains will likely start out near and north of the interstates this morning, with better rain chances by the afternoon south of I-10.

While the Storm Prediction Center does hot currently have a severe weather threat posted, storms will again be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. Otherwise, the heat lets up slightly today, with highs in the low to mid 90s, and heat index values peaking near 105°.

Thursday-Friday

A more typical summer pattern is expected for Thursday and Friday as whatever is left of the front continues to meander nearby. Scattered storms will be possible on both days, and while we won’t see the extreme heat we’ve seen of late, temperatures will still be a bit above normal. Morning starts in the mid 70s will give way to highs in the mid 90s.

Dangerous Heat Returns

High pressure will once again begin to build in from the west by this weekend, resulting in increasing heat. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s this weekend, with heat index values potentially climbing close to 110 degrees yet again. Scattered storms on Saturday will become more isolated by Sunday.

Looking ahead, it’s hard to believe, but the heat could even be a touch worse as we get into next week. The high pressure dome will center itself closer to our part of the world than what we’ve seen in recent days, meaning highs in the upper 90s are likely, and temperatures reaching the century mark can’t be ruled out. Be ready for additional Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings from this weekend and especially into next week.

Tropical Update

Bret is a little stronger as of the 4 a.m. Wednesday advisory, with maximum winds up to 60 miles per hour. A little more strengthening is possible as it approaches the Lesser Antilles, but conditions are expected to become more hostile once it enters the Caribbean and Bret could completely dissipate by the weekend.

We also continue to track another tropical wave east of Bret that the National Hurricane Center gives an 80% chance of development. This one does not appear to be much of a threat to land at this point.

