Shooting in Sam’s Club parking lot off of Siegen Lane leaves man injured

One person was taken to a hospital.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt.

It happened in the Sam’s Club parking lot off of Siegen Lane near Texas Roadhouse around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20

A man was taken to a hospital reportedly in stable condition. The injury is not life-threatening.

Details are limited at this time.

Emergency officials have responded to a shooting off Siegen Lane near the Texas Roadhouse.
