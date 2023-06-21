Shooting in Sam’s Club parking lot off of Siegen Lane leaves man injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt.

It happened in the Sam’s Club parking lot off of Siegen Lane near Texas Roadhouse around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20

A man was taken to a hospital reportedly in stable condition. The injury is not life-threatening.

Details are limited at this time.

Emergency officials have responded to a shooting off Siegen Lane near the Texas Roadhouse. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.