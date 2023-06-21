Shooting in Sam’s Club parking lot off of Siegen Lane leaves man injured
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt.
It happened in the Sam’s Club parking lot off of Siegen Lane near Texas Roadhouse around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20
A man was taken to a hospital reportedly in stable condition. The injury is not life-threatening.
Details are limited at this time.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.