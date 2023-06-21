Teen killed during armed robbery at convenience store, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a teen was shot and killed during a suspected armed robbery at a convenience store.

Police identified the victim as Elijah Moore, 19.

It happened Tuesday, June 20 around 1:45 p.m. at a convenience store in the 2200 block of N. Acadian Thruway, just north of Fairfields Avenue.

According to police, the victim was shot multiple times after a fight at the convenience store. He died at the scene, police added.

Officials said the motive appears to be armed robbery.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, June 20 on N. Acadian Thruway. (WAFB)

There’s no word on a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting should contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

