Teen killed during armed robbery at convenience store, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a teen was shot and killed during a suspected armed robbery at a convenience store.
Police identified the victim as Elijah Moore, 19.
It happened Tuesday, June 20 around 1:45 p.m. at a convenience store in the 2200 block of N. Acadian Thruway, just north of Fairfields Avenue.
According to police, the victim was shot multiple times after a fight at the convenience store. He died at the scene, police added.
Officials said the motive appears to be armed robbery.
There’s no word on a suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting should contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-7867.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
