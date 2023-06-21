Person arrested after shooting in Sam’s Club parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt in a store parking lot Tuesday night, June 20.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the Sam’s Club parking lot on North Mall Drive, which is off Siegen Lane near Texas Roadhouse.

Police said one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The person’s name has not been released yet.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and his injury is not life-threatening, according to officials.

Details are limited at this time.

Emergency officials have responded to a shooting off Siegen Lane near the Texas Roadhouse. (WAFB)

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.