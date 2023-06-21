Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a crash that left one person dead on Wednesday, June 21.

Officials confirmed the accident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Nicholson Drive near Ben Hur Road and involved a pedestrian.

There is no word on what caused the accident or the identity of the victim.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.