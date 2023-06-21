Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Nicholson Drive

deadly crash
deadly crash(MGN online)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a crash that left one person dead on Wednesday, June 21.

Officials confirmed the accident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Nicholson Drive near Ben Hur Road and involved a pedestrian.

There is no word on what caused the accident or the identity of the victim.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon,...
Teen killed during armed robbery at convenience store, police say
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, June 20
Lafayette double homicide suspects taken into custody at West Baton Rouge hotel
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Underwater noises heard in desperate search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic