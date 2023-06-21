Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Nicholson Drive
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a crash that left one person dead on Wednesday, June 21.
Officials confirmed the accident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Nicholson Drive near Ben Hur Road and involved a pedestrian.
There is no word on what caused the accident or the identity of the victim.
WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.