Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pedestrian identified in early morning crash on Nicholson Drive

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a crash that left one person dead on Wednesday, June 21.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a crash that left one person dead on Wednesday, June 21.

Louisiana State Police confirmed that Quentin Brown, 41, of Baton Rouge, died from the crash.

The accident reportedly happened around 5:30 a.m. on Nicholson Drive near Ben Hur Road.

According to police, Brown walked across the lane and was struck by a 2016 Dodge Charger headed north on LA 30.

Brown was wearing dark colored clothing at the time of the crash, officials added.

Police said a toxicology sample was taken from the pedestrian and the driver and will be submitted for analysis.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Multi-generational living
SMART LIVING: The strength of multi-generational living
Donald Brooks
BRPD: Employee arrested after shooting co-worker in Sam’s Club parking lot
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible
Graduation
Watching Your Wallet: College Grads & Parent Support