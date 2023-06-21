Pedestrian identified in early morning crash on Nicholson Drive
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a crash that left one person dead on Wednesday, June 21.
Louisiana State Police confirmed that Quentin Brown, 41, of Baton Rouge, died from the crash.
The accident reportedly happened around 5:30 a.m. on Nicholson Drive near Ben Hur Road.
According to police, Brown walked across the lane and was struck by a 2016 Dodge Charger headed north on LA 30.
Brown was wearing dark colored clothing at the time of the crash, officials added.
Police said a toxicology sample was taken from the pedestrian and the driver and will be submitted for analysis.
