Parents react to new law allowing elective Bible courses in public schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Bible being perhaps the oldest piece of literature on the planet, many at the capitol feel, from a historic perspective, it deserves a place in the classroom if students are willing to take it. Governor John Bel Edwards has already started to roll out bills that he’s officially signed into law. One of his latest ones puts the Bible back into public schools.

Today we asked parents for their thoughts.

“I’m okay with that. I think the Bible was taken out of the schools when it shouldn’t have been. So, I’m all for anything putting it back in,” said Carmen Henderson while out shopping Wednesday.

If I was a Christian I would like that. Maybe get an outside perspective from somebody that knows more about it then I do,” added Andre Davis who was pumping gas when we approached him.

No student would be required to take the course, it would only be offered as an elective. School districts would also be able to decide if they wanted to offer the course or not.

“It needs to be taught by someone who’s really going to be able to decider the word of the Bible. Think it’s definitely an awesome idea because we really need to out prayer and god back into the schools,” said Chermarlita Lafayette while she was getting groceries.

“I think it’s an option because people have their own choices to make. And if that’s the choice vou choose then vou should be able to do that,” Henderson continued.

The law makes it clear no translation of the Bible is above others and the course will be a space to offer a free range of perspectives and ideas. It’s strictly about the book’s historic relevance and not about converting anyone to a certain religion. The parent’s we spoke with say they believe some of the violence coming out of schools today wouldn’t be happening if this course was offered.

“Some of these things wouldn’t be happening as much if God had still been in schools. And so, I think putting the Bible back into the schools would help children be able to learn about God,” Lafayette elaborated.

“I think too many young people aren’t into religion right now and don’t know enough about it to make sound judgement,” Henderson explained.

The EBR School Superintendent’s Office says they’re currently reviewing and considering the new legislation requirements and that final determinations have not yet been decided. But they will be putting out additional information as more details become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.