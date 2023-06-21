Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say

14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man has been arrested after police say he shot at three juveniles accused of stealing his wife’s car.

The incident happened Tuesday (June 20) just after noon in the 1700 block of Shirley Drive in Algiers.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the woman’s husband, Reginal Charles, spotted his wife’s stolen car and pursued the suspects.

The juveniles crashed the vehicle.

Police say Charles got out of his vehicle and fired two shots into his wife’s car, striking a 14-year-old suspect.

The injured juvenile ran away and was taken to a hospital with a graze wound to the head and a hand injury, police say.

A 17-year-old was apprehended by Charles, who allegedly struck the teen with his gun. Police say Charles held the juvenile until police arrived.

Another unidentified juvenile fled the scene.

Charles was booked on two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault.

The 14-year-old will be taken into custody upon release from the hospital.

Both the 14 and 17-year-olds will be booked with auto theft, unauthorized use of a movable, and possession of stolen property.

Tuesday’s incident is the latest in a recent uptick of violence in Algiers. Last week, four separate shootings left three people dead and a teen wounded.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Emergency officials have responded to a shooting off Siegen Lane near the Texas Roadhouse.
Shooting in Sam’s Club parking lot off of Siegen Lane leaves man injured
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon,...
Teen killed during armed robbery at convenience store, police say
Lafayette double homicide suspects taken into custody at West Baton Rouge hotel
Father Lawrence Hecker
New Orleans priest confessed to molesting multiple teenagers and was protected by the archdiocese, unsealed documents show