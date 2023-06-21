Mace sprayed in HVAC system prompts hotel evacuation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several guests lodging at a hotel in Baton Rouge had to evacuate the building after mace was sprayed in the hotel’s HVAC system, according to a Facebook post from the St. George Fire Department.

Crews with the St. George Fire Department and the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a hazardous materials incident around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 at the Trident Inn located in the 10600 block of Rieger Road.

When they arrived, they found several guests complaining of difficulty breathing because of an unknown chemical.

As a precaution, firefighters entered the building to investigate and secure the evacuation.

After investigating, officials found that a “large amount” of mace had been sprayed and traveled through the HVAC system.

EMS responded to the scene and provided care to patients there.

No injuries were reported.

