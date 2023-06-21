LSU set to open season in Las Vegas against Colorado

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team will open its season in a tournament in Las Vegas on Nov. 6, the university announced on Wednesday, June 21.

Head coach Kim Mulkey and her defending national champion Tigers will face Colorado in the Hall of Fame Series.

Officials said tickets will go on sale in July.

