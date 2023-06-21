Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU set to open season in Las Vegas against Colorado

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team will open its season in a tournament in Las Vegas on Nov. 6, the university announced on Wednesday, June 21.

Head coach Kim Mulkey and her defending national champion Tigers will face Colorado in the Hall of Fame Series.

Officials said tickets will go on sale in July.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest
LSU women's basketball national championship team visits the White House on May 26, 2023.
LSU visits White House to celebrate national championship win
LSU national champs honored at White House
National Champion Lady Tigers visit White House