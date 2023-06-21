Facebook
Lafayette double homicide suspects taken into custody at West Baton Rouge hotel

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people wanted for a double homicide in Lafayette were taken into custody in West Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday, June 20.

The suspects have been identified as Zaylin Sion, 21 from Carencro, La., and Alayna Moreau, 18 from Church Point, La.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed around 3 a.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Lafayette Police Department contacted the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and asked for their help at Motel 6 located at 2800 I-10 Frontage Road.

Lafayette detectives informed WBRSO that the suspects wanted for a double homicide in Lafayette, were believed to be at the motel.

Around 5:30 a.m., authorities were able to take the two suspects into custody.

Both were booked into the West Baton Rouge Detention Center as fugitives to await transfer back to Lafayette.

There were no charges against either individual in West Baton Rouge Parish.

