Hail storm damage has roofers and mechanics busy at work

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - From Baton Rouge to Donaldsonville and everywhere in between, hail battered the capital region for a second time in the last five days, on Tuesday.

Brusly and areas of Ascension Parish were hit the hardest by the hail.

Speaking with people one day after, most said they didn’t realize how bad the damage to their property was until it was over.

And as people emerged to assess the damage, one thing was clear; the hail was huge.

“We’re seeing some pretty decent hits up here so we can tell, ‘hey we’ve got some ping pong sized hail hits on this roof,” said Spencer Fennel with Garcia Roofing.

The roofer has been busy, hopping from roof to roof, saying identifying the damage is half the battle.

“Hail is one of those sneaky things,” said Fennel. “Over time it works to deteriorate the integrity of your roof.”

When hail hits your roof, Fennel says it knocks pieces of granules off, stripping the fiber glass matting, leaving you with a vulnerable roof.

“It’s hard to tell with an untrained eye from the ground what’s really going on top of your house,” he added.

Besides your roof, your car is a major investment that without proper coverage, can cost a pretty penny to repair.

Jesse Medine, with Medine’s Collision Center began appraising hail damaged cars first thing Wednesday morning.

“Cost wise, it can go anywhere from a few hundred dollars to, we’ve had one here in the past that’s been upwards of ten thousand,” said Medine.

The car he was appraising at the time had mostly minimal damage but it’ll cost the owner $8,000, pre-insurance, to fix.

“Anything from replacing a hood, repairing a roof to replacing a roof, repairing a hood,” Medine added. “You know, replacing a roof, that’s a way bigger procedure.”

With the amount of widespread damage, both the auto shop and roofing company say it’s best to start the repair process as soon as you can. Wait times may extend.

