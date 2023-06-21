Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Employee arrested after shooting co-worker in Sam’s Club parking lot

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt in a store parking lot Tuesday night, June 20.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is behind bars after he allegedly shot his co-worker in the parking lot of the store where they worked.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers arrested Donald Brooks, 20, on Wednesday, June 20, and charged him with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, in the Sam’s Club parking lot on North Mall Drive, which is off Siegen Lane near Texas Roadhouse.

Brooks was hiding behind a car in the parking lot, waiting for the co-worker to come out when he shot him, officials explained.

Police said Brooks’ employer turned him in after he showed up the next morning for work.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.

The victim is recovering at the hospital, officials added.

Police do not know what led to the shooting. They did not release if the suspect has a criminal record.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2023 Legislative Session
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible
Charles Jones, Jr.
Suspect sought after argument led to shooting in Assumption Parish
Today's Afternoon Forecast
Only brief reprieve from excessive heat