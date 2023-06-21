Contact 9: Trash trouble for some Baton Rouge neighbors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People living in one Baton Rouge neighborhood are tired of seeing piles of debris sitting in front of their yards.

The eyesores can be seen on or around Washington Avenue.

“The lil’ pile you seen over here. It was down there four and a half weeks before they came to pick it up and I gotta call them every day,” Tyrone Thomas said.

Thomas says he and his neighbors haven’t gotten any help despite calling the city’s 3-1-1 hotline.

“All they say [is] ‘Oh, we’ll take the work order and put it in for you.’ Okay. y’all must write it down and throw it in the trash,” Thomas said.

A city-parish spokesperson says the city started sending violation letters to people about blight, giving them time to clean it up.

If not, they will have to go to blight court.

The process can take several months.

