Baton Rouge Youth Coalition bridging the gap for youth, applications open

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Youth Coalition (BRYC) reports that there are still tremendous barriers when it comes to our youth in the Capital Region.

Josh Howard, Chief of Staff at BRYC, said the organization helps lower-income students of color convert education into personal and professional opportunities. He said that by 2027, 70% of jobs are expected to require some higher education. That’s why the organization is trying to help folks overcome academic, financial, and social barriers to graduate college and enter the job market.

BRYC just celebrated their 2023 class. 93 soon-to-be College Fellows racked up a record-breaking roster of achievements.

• 576 applications

• 495 acceptances

• 120 schools

• 2.2 pts avg ACT gain

• $8.6 million institution aid – and counting!

Applications are now open.

Visit thebryc.org online or on Instagram at Baton Rouge Youth Coalition (@the_bryc) for more information.

