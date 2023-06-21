Baton Rouge coaches using sports to address rising crime this summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A couple of local coaches are using their love of sports to help address one of the biggest problems in Baton Rouge.

Last week, a young man was shot and killed at a BREC Park on N. Sherwood Forest Drive after an argument over a basketball game.

Madison Prep Basketball Coach Jeff Jones believes sports can be the key to solving crime, instead of being the source of it.

“Sports can keep kids align with a purpose,” said Jones.

Jones went back to the same park where that shooting happened and shared in front of a crowd of almost 100 people how he is using the game of basketball to target crime.

Jones is holding a camp over the next few weeks where kids can play ball and participate in tournaments through the summer.

However, his program isn’t purely basketball.

Jones incorporates different life lessons after every practice, such as conflict resolution. He also brings in different community leaders to talk and meet with his players every week.

“My old high school coach used to tell me that more men fail from a lack of purpose than a lack of talent. So, the first thing we try to do is identify purpose with these kids and have these kids with that purpose align their choices that they make because temptations and wrongs are going to be in their face every day,” said Jones.

The goal is to keep them occupied with something constructive for almost every hour of the day.

“Idle minds are the devil’s workshop. If we have these kids doing things, the less likely they are of being on the wrong side of choices and situations,” said Jones.

Boxing coach Chris ‘Boom’ Johnson is doing the same over at his gym.

“With boxing, we change lives,” Johnson said.

They believe this is the way to target our kids and get some of them off the street.

“If you have a purpose and you have an idea of what you want to do in life, that will help you make healthy and wise choices,” said Jones.

For more information on the basketball camp, click here.

For more information on the boxing camp, you can visit here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.