2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Glen Oaks Panthers

Stop No. 8 for Sportsline Summer Camp took the crew to Glen Oaks, which ended the season on a six-game losing streak.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 8 for Sportsline Summer Camp took the crew to Glen Oaks.

Last year, the Panthers went 2-2 in their first four games before ending the season on a six-game losing streak.

This year’s team is going to be wet behind the ears with a roster filled with mostly freshmen and sophomores, featuring barely over a handful of upperclassmen.

Junior quarterback Catron Hargrove and senior running back Na’ryan Delone are two of those upperclassmen trying to lead this team to a winning season, which is something that Glen Oaks has not experienced in quite some time.

