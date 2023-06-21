2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Glen Oaks Panthers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 8 for Sportsline Summer Camp took the crew to Glen Oaks.

Last year, the Panthers went 2-2 in their first four games before ending the season on a six-game losing streak.

This year’s team is going to be wet behind the ears with a roster filled with mostly freshmen and sophomores, featuring barely over a handful of upperclassmen.

Junior quarterback Catron Hargrove and senior running back Na’ryan Delone are two of those upperclassmen trying to lead this team to a winning season, which is something that Glen Oaks has not experienced in quite some time.

