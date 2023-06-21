Facebook
1 killed in crash on Nicholson Drive

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a crash that left one person dead on Wednesday, June 21.

Officials confirmed the accident happened on Nicholson Drive near Ben Hur Road.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

