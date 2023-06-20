Woman and her young son reported missing, deputies say

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman and her young son.

According to deputies, Renee’ Achee and her son were believed to have been seen somewhere in Pointe Coupee Parish within the past month. However, deputies added that a preliminary investigation revealed that her last known location was potentially in the Baton Rouge area.

A missing report was filed with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

Anyone with information that can help deputies locate the missing pair is asked to call the number (225) 638-5445 or (225) 694-3737.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

