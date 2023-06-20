Facebook
WBRSO: Correctional employee fired following domestic violence arrest

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office correctional employee has been fired following an arrest for domestic violence, according to authorities.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes said the employee is Andre Charlot, 27.

Deputies responded to the home of Charlot just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, regarding a reported domestic abuse battery that had taken place, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said that following an investigation, Charlot was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center. The sheriff added that Charlot is being charged with felony domestic abuse battery (child endangerment).

Charlot was employed with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office since October of 2022 and was assigned to the jail.

