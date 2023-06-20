Summer Vinaigrette with Creole Tomato Salad

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ah, sweet summertime is here! From Father’s Day to the Fourth of July, cookouts will be in full swing. This recipe is an ideal accompaniment to barbecue and more.

Prep Time: 2½ Hours

Yields: 2–4 Servings

Ingredients for Vinaigrette:

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup thinly sliced garlic

1 shallot, peeled and minced

2 tbsps chopped basil

2 tbsps chopped tarragon

1 cup cherry tomatoes (whole)

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved lengthwise

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp chopped chives

Salt and red pepper flakes to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Method for Vinaigrette:

In a large sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add sliced garlic and sauté 1–2 minutes or until softened. Do not brown. Add shallot, basil, and tarragon then cook for 1–2 minutes. Add all tomatoes and vinegar then swirl pan to combine. Remove from heat and add chopped chives. Season to taste using salt, red pepper flakes, and granulated garlic. Set aside.

Ingredients for Salad:

2 Creole tomatoes, cored and (1-inch) cubed

1 cup watermelon balls

1 cup honeydew melon balls

1 cup cantaloupe melon balls

1 Bermuda onion, peeled and thinly sliced

2 cups mesclun mix for garnish

Cracked black pepper to taste

½ cup bleu cheese crumbles, optional

½ cup diced Mozzarella cheese, optional

Method for Salad:

In a large mixing bowl, combine tomatoes, melon balls and onion. Pour vinaigrette over the vegetables. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate in refrigerator for a minimum of 2 hours or overnight. When ready to serve, spoon marinated tomato mixture onto center of a salad plate garnished with multicolored lettuces such as mesclun mix. Top with cracked black pepper. Garnish with bleu cheese crumbles or diced Mozzarella cheese, if desired.

