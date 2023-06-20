Facebook
St. George Fire offering teen driving safety program, car seat installation

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 42% of 16-year-olds had driver’s licenses in 1993, according to the Federal Highway Administration. By 2021, that number was down to just 25%. In the same period, the rate of 18-year-olds with licenses dropped from 72% to just below 60%.

Teen driving safety is top of mind for parents and there’s an opportunity to get your child in a program stressing the importance of young people being aware on the road with the St. George Fire Department.

You can go to safetyplacela.org or call 225-372-3991 to learn more.

St. George Fire is also offering car seat installations with certified car seat experts at their headquarters. The address is 14100 Airline Hwy.

You can find more information here.

