St. George Fire offering teen driving safety program, car seat installation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 42% of 16-year-olds had driver’s licenses in 1993, according to the Federal Highway Administration. By 2021, that number was down to just 25%. In the same period, the rate of 18-year-olds with licenses dropped from 72% to just below 60%.

Teen driving safety is top of mind for parents and there’s an opportunity to get your child in a program stressing the importance of young people being aware on the road with the St. George Fire Department.

You can go to safetyplacela.org or call 225-372-3991 to learn more.

St. George Fire is also offering car seat installations with certified car seat experts at their headquarters. The address is 14100 Airline Hwy.

